Watch: 'Jab Hooda aa jayega...': Virat Kohli reacts after India staff says 'your time is up' at nets

Virat Kohli's passion for the game of cricket is no secret. The 33-year old has notched up 71 centuries and more than 24,000 runs in international cricket through his incredible skills as a batter but those skills have been backed by hours of practice in the nets. Given his incredible records and importance as a batter for Team India, the former India skipper is training hard for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

As Team India played the two warm-up matches against Western Australia, Kohli didn't bat in any of the matches. Several cricket fans raised questions over Kohli's absence. However, the prolific India batter was later seen breaking sweat in the nets. Kohli trained hard in the nets at the WACA Stadium in Perth, before Team India left for Brisbane for the official warm-up matches of the T20 World Cup.

Also read : Mohammad Rizwan eclipses Suryakumar Yadav to achieve special feat ahead of IND-PAK clash at T20 World Cup

During the net session, Kohli's dedication was such that he exceeded the time limit allotted for his practice. In a video that was shared on social media, a member of the coaching staff can be heard telling Kohli that his time at the nets was over. But the 33-year old responded by saying that he would continue to bat until the next batter, Deepak Hooda, arrived for training and took guard.

Another video of Kohli practicing at the WACA. What makes him so great is he just alters one of two aspects to improve his game. #Kohli #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/V45oWCpBiT — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 13, 2022

“Virat, your time is up,” said one of the support staff members. "Hooda ayega, toh mein chala jaunga (When Hooda comes, I shall leave)," Kohli can be heard telling the support staff member.

Kohli was preparing hard as Team India are scheduled to play two more warm up matches, one each against Australia and New Zealand. The first warm-up match against Australia will be played on October 17, Monday in The Gabba, Brisbane and second warm-up will be played at the same venue against New Zealand on October 19, Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their first match at the World Cup against Pakistan on October 23, Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON