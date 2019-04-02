Virender Sehwag asks fans how did they celebrate India’s 2011 World Cup win

It has been 8 years since India won the ICC World Cup as Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to victory in the showpiece event after a gap of 28 years. Many members of the Indian team have shared their memory of April 2, 2011 when India were crowned champions.

One of them is former India opener Virender Sehwag, who asked fans how did they celebrate India’s win. “WHAT A DAY ! World Cup 2011.8 years ago on this day, we lived a dream and the whole nation celebrated.How did you celebrate ?” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Sehwag lighted up the tournament with a knock of 175 against Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament. The attacking opener was the 7th highest run-getter in the tournament as he amasses 380 runs from 8 matches at an average of 47.50.

Sehwag though failed to make an impact in the final as he was dismissed for a duck.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 19:34 IST