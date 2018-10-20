Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 20, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Virender Sehwag birthday: Harbhajan Singh takes to Twitter, calls him modern day Viv Richards

Sehwag played 104 matches for India in Tests and scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34 and with a strike rate of 82.23.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2018 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
virender sehawag birthday,harbhajan singh,twitter
File picture of Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag(AFP/Getty Images)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag turned 40 today and the cricketing world has taken to Twitter to post their birthday wishes.

Sehwag, who was known for his flamboyant batting. has earned several nicknames over the years was crowd favourite when he walked out to bat. His former teammate and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh labeled him the modern day Viv Richards while posting the birthday message on Twitter.

“Wishing the modern generation’s Viv Richards a.k.a. @virendersehwag, my dear friend a very happy birthday! Hope you have an eventful year full of happiness and joy!,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Sehwag played 104 matches for India in Tests and scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34 and with a strike rate of 82.23.

In ODIs he scored 8273 runs in 251 matches at an average of 35.05 and with a strike rate of 104.33.

He was at his explosive best in T20s, as in 19 matches, he plundered 394 runs at a strike rate of 145.38.

Other cricketers too wished the former Indian captain:

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 11:57 IST

tags

more from cricket