Virender Sehwag birthday: Harbhajan Singh takes to Twitter, calls him modern day Viv Richards

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag turned 40 today and the cricketing world has taken to Twitter to post their birthday wishes.

Sehwag, who was known for his flamboyant batting. has earned several nicknames over the years was crowd favourite when he walked out to bat. His former teammate and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh labeled him the modern day Viv Richards while posting the birthday message on Twitter.

“Wishing the modern generation’s Viv Richards a.k.a. @virendersehwag, my dear friend a very happy birthday! Hope you have an eventful year full of happiness and joy!,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Wishing the modern generation's Viv Richards a.k.a. @virendersehwag, my dear friend a very happy birthday! Hope you have an eventful year full of happiness and joy! pic.twitter.com/XkXlikLy22 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2018

Sehwag played 104 matches for India in Tests and scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34 and with a strike rate of 82.23.

In ODIs he scored 8273 runs in 251 matches at an average of 35.05 and with a strike rate of 104.33.

He was at his explosive best in T20s, as in 19 matches, he plundered 394 runs at a strike rate of 145.38.

Other cricketers too wished the former Indian captain:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag 🎂🎂🎂

May you be blessed with health and happiness forever! #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SLsVeKL36D — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 20, 2018

Happy birthday to a person who gives so much delight and happiness @virendersehwag #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SiyxfV04SN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2018

Heartiest wishes to you on your Birthday, Virubhai. Tum jiyo hazaaron saal saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar. @virendersehwag #viruHappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/KbHgdSmLfu — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 20, 2018

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 11:57 IST