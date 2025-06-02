Virender Sehwag's cheeky ploy to jinx Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 final: ‘…they lost their matches’

The Indian Premier League is poised to crown a new champion this season as Punjab Kings secured a spot in the final, where they'll take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. Punjab edged out five-time winners Mumbai Indians to reach their first final in eleven years, keeping their dreams of a maiden IPL title alive. In a historic clash, they’ll face RCB — another team still chasing its first IPL championship. Virender Sehwag has predicted RCB to win the IPL title this year.(ANI and Hindustan Times)

The two teams have already faced each other thrice this season. Punjab Kings emerged victorious in the first encounter, but RCB stamped their authority in the last two, including a massive confidence-boosting win in Qualifier 1. However, the final is going to be a different ball game altogether, with the pressure of both teams' expectations for winning their maiden titles.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Kings captain and seasoned India batter Virender Sehwag cheekily attempted to jinx RCB ahead of the final, hoping to tilt the luck in favour of his former franchise as they chase their maiden IPL crown.

"I think RCB will win. I have decided to go back to my old form because I have seen the team I support tend to lose, be it GT in the match against MI or Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 against RCB. Today, I supported MI vs. PBKS in qualifier 2; they lost their matches," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

The host guessed Sehwag was trying to jinx things and once again asked Sehwag, "Who are you supporting?"

Sehwag once again said, "RCB", but this time with a cheeky smile.

The legendary batter further revealed that whenever he supported the Indian team, it also lost its match.

"This is also the case with the Indian team. When I openly supported them, they went on to lose that match," he added.

IPL all set to get first-time champion

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last season, has been leading by example for Punjab this year, emerging as their highest run-getter. He delivered a commanding unbeaten 78 in the qualifier, steering Punjab past a challenging target set by the formidable Mumbai Indians. He is going to be the key for Punjab Kings in the mega finale.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli remains the key figure with the bat, but Josh Hazlewood’s role is equally vital. The Australian pacer, with 21 wickets to his name, sits as the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season and will be looking to rise even higher in the charts in what could be his last appearance of the campaign.