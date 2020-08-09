e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for getting engaged amid pandemic

Virender Sehwag trolled Yuzvendra Chahal after he announced his engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Saturday.

cricket Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virender Sehwag (L), Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (R)
Virender Sehwag (L), Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (R)(HT collage)
         

Among Indian cricketers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may be the one ruling social media right now but before him, it was former India opener Virender Sehwag, who used to entertain cricket fans with his social media posts. The dashing opener decided to send out a reminder of exactly that when he trolled Chahal for getting engaged amid a pandemic situation.

“Waah @yuzi_chahal ! Aapda ko avsar mein badal daala. Congratulations, (Wow Chahal, turned obstacles into an opportunity. Congratulations!)” tweeted Sehwag.

 

Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma completed their ‘Roka’ ceremony on Saturday, where the duo said “yes” to each other along with their families.

The couple donned traditional attires for the ceremony.

“We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony,” Chahal tweeted.

The spinner would next be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE.

The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days.

For the first time, the IPL final will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).

Chahal was last seen in action in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year.

The 30-year-old has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, managing to take 146 wickets across both formats.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In