Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 24, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Virender Sehwag leads the way as cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli on Twitter

Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs

cricket Updated: Oct 24, 2018 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
virat kohli,sachin tendulakr,virender sehwag
Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing 10,000 ODI runs during the second ODI match against West Indies.(PTI)

Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs – a feat he accomplished by breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. Virat Kohli breached the 10,000-run mark in one-day internationals during the second ODI against the Windies on Wednesday in Vizag. Kohli went past the milestone when he reached the score of 81. He went on to post his 37th ODI century and eventually stayed unbeaten on 157 as India scored 321/6. Kohli also became the fastest Indian to score 4000 ODI runs on home soil in the same innings.

Moments after smashing the record, Twitter erupted in praise for the batsmen dubbing him #KingKohli. Twitter is flooded with tweets by the cricket fraternity lauding Kohli’s heroics. From former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan to ICC and BCCI, here’s how everyone’s celebrating this Virat Kohli milestone.

“Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means,” tweets Sehwag using the hashtag #KingKohli.

Take a look some other tweets posted about Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has taken 205 innings to reach the feat. While Tendulkar has accomplished the feat in 259 innings, former India captain Sourav Ganguly took 263 innings to reach the milestone. It took Mahendra Singh Dhoni 273 innings to breach the 10,000-run mark in one-day internationals. Virat Kohli is the fourth Indian and 13th batsman overall to achieve accomplish the feat.

Virat Kohli’s heroics have sent social media into overdrive. Hashtags #KingKohli and #ViratKohli are both trending on Twitter and even Sachin is has made it to the Twitter trends list thanks to Kohli. How are you celebrating Virat Kohli’s 10,000 ODI runs feat?

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 18:23 IST

tags

more from cricket