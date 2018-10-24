Virender Sehwag leads the way as cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli on Twitter

Virat Kohli has become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs – a feat he accomplished by breaking yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. Virat Kohli breached the 10,000-run mark in one-day internationals during the second ODI against the Windies on Wednesday in Vizag. Kohli went past the milestone when he reached the score of 81. He went on to post his 37th ODI century and eventually stayed unbeaten on 157 as India scored 321/6. Kohli also became the fastest Indian to score 4000 ODI runs on home soil in the same innings.

Moments after smashing the record, Twitter erupted in praise for the batsmen dubbing him #KingKohli. Twitter is flooded with tweets by the cricket fraternity lauding Kohli’s heroics. From former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan to ICC and BCCI, here’s how everyone’s celebrating this Virat Kohli milestone.

“Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means,” tweets Sehwag using the hashtag #KingKohli.

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

Take a look some other tweets posted about Virat Kohli.

Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible pic.twitter.com/DGoP1GlZ01 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

Fastest 10k odi runs.Legendary stuff from #ViratKohli 👏👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2018

"Century pe century baar baar, run hue pure dus hazaar!"

Heartiest congratulations brother @imVkohli 👏

Fastest player ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs! What a remarkable journey it’s been so far!#ViratKohli #Virat10K pic.twitter.com/HRzLEGaxzN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 24, 2018

Another absolute masterclass from the India captain! @imvKohli passed 10,000 ODI runs in style with an exceptional 157* to propel his side to 321/6 against Windies in Vizag.



The G.O.A.T? 🐐#INDvWI LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/gVFbHbvkYh pic.twitter.com/euFlVN8Yo7 — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2018

🚨🚨 Reigning Supremacy #KingKohli 👑@imVkohli becomes the FASTEST BATSMAN to score 10000 ODI runs.



👏🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2YMoFtr2L1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli has taken 205 innings to reach the feat. While Tendulkar has accomplished the feat in 259 innings, former India captain Sourav Ganguly took 263 innings to reach the milestone. It took Mahendra Singh Dhoni 273 innings to breach the 10,000-run mark in one-day internationals. Virat Kohli is the fourth Indian and 13th batsman overall to achieve accomplish the feat.

Virat Kohli’s heroics have sent social media into overdrive. Hashtags #KingKohli and #ViratKohli are both trending on Twitter and even Sachin is has made it to the Twitter trends list thanks to Kohli. How are you celebrating Virat Kohli’s 10,000 ODI runs feat?

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 18:23 IST