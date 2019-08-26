Vitality Blast T20: Wicketkeeper hilariously hits bowler Keshav Maharaj while attempting run out - watch video

cricket

South Africa bowler Keshav Maharaj had an accident on the field during the North Group’s Vitality T20 Blast encounter between Durham and Yorkshire. Maharaj, who was on attack, bowled a delivery which the opposition batsman tried to sweep, but failed to connect. Despite the mishit, the two players in the middle went for a single.

The wicketkeeper, Jonathan Tattersall, quickly picked up the ball and took a shy at the non-striker’s end. Only his throw completely missed the target and struck Maharaj behind his left thigh.

The left-armer was seen wincing in pain and rubbing the affected area immediately after the incident. The bowler, who had to recover the ball, also ran in pain to collect it and prevent overthrows.

@Cambo1508 reckon he felt that one 😂😂😂 — Aaron Lock (@AaronLock11) August 24, 2019

Definitely not aiming for the stumps lol — Tom Moore (@TomMoore2019) August 24, 2019

Good intent from our wicketkeeper and made sure there were no overthrows! — Andrew Gale Parody (@AndyGaleParody) August 24, 2019

Despite the missed run out chance, Yorkshire picked up a 14-run win over Durham in the encounter. Jack Schutt picked up five wickets for Yorkshire and was named the man of the match.

Durham were asked to chase the total of 146. The side reached 106/2 in the chase, but then lost eight wickets in 32 balls, scoring just 26 runs. Durham were bundled out for 132 in 19 overs and lost the encounter.

