BCCI ‘informally approached’ VVS Laxman as doubts linger over Gautam Gambhir after South Africa whitewash: Report

When Gautam Gambhir was asked last month to weigh in on his future amid growing calls within the BCCI for split coaching following the home Test series whitewash against South Africa, he instantly pointed to his record in white-ball cricket. “I’m the same guy who won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup as well,” Gambhir reminded critics, with both triumphs coming in limited-overs formats. BCCI is not quite convinced with Gautam Gambhir as Test coach

The BCCI, for its part, chose to remain quiet on the chatter, assuring Gambhir of support until the end of his contract in 2027. However, a fresh PTI report revealed that in the “BCCI corridors, the jury is still out on whether Gambhir is the right person to remain at the helm of the red-ball team.”

The report stated that in the wake of the 0–2 loss against South Africa last month, India’s second home whitewash in the past 12 months, both under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach, former India cricketer VVS Laxman was “once again informally approached” to assess his interest in coaching the red-ball team.

This was the second time the BCCI had sounded out Laxman for the role. The first instance came last year, when Rahul Dravid’s tenure was nearing its end and Gambhir emerged as the lone strong contender to succeed him.

However, Laxman declined the offer yet again, stating that he was content continuing as the Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The BCCI’s move came despite Gambhir being contracted until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The report, however, added that there remains a strong possibility the board could revisit the arrangement, particularly with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. Notably, India still have nine Tests remaining in the ongoing 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, where they have slipped to sixth place.

"Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"His advantage being (that there) aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested in coaching senior Test team," the source added.