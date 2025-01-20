Mumbai [India], : The 50th Anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium concluded with a gala celebration on Sunday, in the presence of cricketing legends and dignitaries, stated a release from the Mumbai Cricket Association . Wankhede Stadium's golden jubilee marked with gala celebration; cricketing legends grace the occasion

Established in 1974, the iconic stadium has been witness to numerous historic cricketing moments, etching its name firmly in modern cricket history.

Cricketing legends and captains, past and present, echoed their sentiments, while groundsmen and support staff were honoured, among other celebratory activities that span a week-long celebration under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The gala concluding evening was graced by Mumbai legends and former and current Indian cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and Diana Edulji. Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from both domestic and international cricket were also present.

All echoed the significance the stadium has had in shaping their career and India's overall cricketing journey. The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy which produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

In the enthralling evening hosted by Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, and a breathtaking laser show, kept the spectators engaged for a memorable experience.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, sent a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association and its fans, congratulating them on the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik called Wankhede Stadium the shining star of Indian cricket that would never be deemed.

"Wankhede Stadium is that shining star of Indian cricket that would never be deemed, and the 50-year legacy is testimony to that. As we honour the ones who have been associated with the legacy of Wankhede and have contributed their bit in this glorious journey, we also stand on the threshold of a new era that will nurture the next 50 years of excellence in cricket. Wankhede is as synonymous with Mumbai as is Mumbaikar's association with cricket. I am confident the legacy will only grow multifold in the coming decades."

To mark the occasion, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium, amidst the presence of cricketing legends and other dignitaries. The evening got even brighter with a photo-op with the ICC Champions Trophy and a cheerful 75th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar.

The week-long celebration preceding the main event saw various unique events including the felicitation of former captains of the Mumbai cricket team, both men's and women's; felicitation of the members of the Mumbai team which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974; felicitation of the groundsmen clubbed with Polly Umrigar Health Camp and special lunch; and felicitation of the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai . Friendly matches were also played between the Mumbai Cricket Association , Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai , Consul Generals, and IAS Officers, among other activities.

The gala golden jubilee celebrations of one of India's most iconic cricketing venues brought together legends and players - past and present, and all who are associated in any manner with the history of Wankhede. This paves the way for another exciting era of Indian cricket the stadium continues to serve.

