'Want to say it on record. New Zealand annihilated them': Karthik mercilessly bashes South Africa for 'meek surrender'

New Zealand booked their spot in Sunday's final of the ICC Champions Trophy, a 50-run victory over South Africa setting up a rematch against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Kiwis rode centuries by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, before the South African chase never quite got going.

Dinesh Karthik, who spent time in South Africa for the SA20 and is now travelling for media duties for the Champions Trophy, spoke to Cricbuzz about his disappointment regarding the performance of South Africa, who went into this tournament as one of the favourites to reach the final.

“I want to state it on record. New Zealand annihilated South Africa; it was as simple as that,” said Karthik. “They were not in the game. I thought South Africa would get close and put pressure on them. That’s what you expected from South Africa ”

New Zealand had a strong partnership between Ravindra and Williamson to set the platform, before a powerful finish by Glenn Phillips helped pushed the total beyond 360 and add some more pressure onto the Proteas.

In response, South Africa lost the in-form Ryan Rickelton early, before Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen’s century partnership was snapped and saw the innings fell apart with regular wickets.

“This is a meek surrender. They were not in the game so early. You can’t turn up to a semifinal feeling happy to be there. Play like a champion team," said Karthik.

‘It is next to impossible…’

While David Miller scored a powerful century at the end of the innings off just 67 deliveries, he had no support from the batting, as players such as Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram weren’t able to get set in the middle order. Karthik diagnosed the middle overs mini-collapse as the main reason, with the Proteas falling to 189-5.

“You can always back yourself to get 90 in the last ten in the back end, or 85. But you cannot have 140,” explained the former Indian wicketkeeper. “Even in T20, it is hardly done. With fewer wickets in hand and a slightly older ball, it is next to impossible.”

New Zealand ultimately turned out as comfortable winners in the match, their total not really under threat for most of the chase. They will now face an in-form Indian team who have already beaten them in Dubai earlier this week.