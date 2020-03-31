e-paper
cricket / Waqar Younis thanks wife and other doctors, calls them true heroes

Waqar Younis thanks wife and other doctors, calls them true heroes

Mar 31, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Waqar Younis of Pakistan in action.
Waqar Younis of Pakistan in action.(Getty Images)
         

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, doctors, nurses and health experts across the world have been working 24x7 to ensure that they can save people from the clutches of the pandemic. And former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl??#EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19.”

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had also praised doctors and nurses for their efforts in these trying circumstances.

Writing in ‘New Zealand Herald’, Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming lives globally.

“Events of the past few days have made it clear we’re living through a health crisis the likes of which we’ve never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we’re facing will seem overwhelming,” he wrote.

“We’re so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games,” he noted.

