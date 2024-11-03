Mumbai [India], : Following his side's whitewash series loss to New Zealand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that not being at his best as a captain and batter in the series would "rankle him". "Was not at my best as captain, batter...": Indian skipper Rohit after series whitewash against NZ

Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said that the loss is indigestible and admitted that the team was outperformed by Kiwis, especially in batting.

"We made a lot of mistakes and we will have to accept it. We did not put enough runs on the board in the 1st innings and we were behind in the game, here, we got a 30-run lead, we thought we were ahead, the target was achievable as well, we had to do better though. You want runs on the board as well, that is something that was there in my mind," he added.

Speaking on his batting struggles throughout the series, Rohit said that when it does not come off, it does not look great and felt dissappointing. However, he was full of praise for youngsters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for showing how to bat on tough, spin-friendly pitches.

"You have got to be ahead and be proactive, we are playing on such pitches in the last 3-4 years, we know how to play . But this series, it did not come off and that is going to hurt. Also, I was not at my best with both bat and as a captain, that is something that will rankle me. But, we did not perform well collectively and that is the reason for these losses," he concluded.

Chasing a target of 147 runs, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin . A fighting half-century from Will Young was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India recover. Gilll played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja and Sundar dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped Kiwis get to a respectable score.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 121: lost to NZ: 235 and 174: .

