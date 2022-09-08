Home / Cricket / Wasim Akram trolled for error in tweet comparing Naseem Shah's last-over sixes to Javed Miandad's

Wasim Akram trolled for error in tweet comparing Naseem Shah's last-over sixes to Javed Miandad's

cricket
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 02:15 PM IST

Wasim Akram took to Twitter to congratulate Naseem Shah and recall the memories of Javed Miandad's famous last-ball six against India. The former Pakistan captain, however, was subjected to trolls as got the year wrong. In his tweet, Wasim mentioned that the Miandad six was 26 years ago but in reality, it was 36 years ago in 1986.

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes, when 11 runs were needed in the last over against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match at Sharjah, brought fond memories for noted current and former Pakistan cricketers. It was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who first recalled the legendary Javed Miandad's last-over six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup at the same venue and soon after, the likes of Wasim Akram also joined in. Miandad, who smashed an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls, hit Chetan Sharma's last delivery for a six over long on when four runs were required off the final delivery to win the match for Pakistan.

On Thursday, the match didn't go to the last ball but the excitement was pretty much similar as Pakistan were nine down. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled two full tosses which were deposited over long-off in identical fashion by Naseem Shah to snatch a famous victory for Pakistan. The narrow took them to the final and knocked both Afghanistan and India out of Asia Cup 2022.

After the match, Wasim took to Twitter to congratulate Naseem Shah and recalled the memories of Javed Miandad's famous last-ball six against India. The former Pakistan captain, however, was subjected to trolls as he got the year wrong. In his tweet, Wasim mentioned that the Miandad six was 26 years ago but in reality, it was 36 years ago in 1986.

Watch: Wasim fumes at Mayanti's India question, says 'Rohit too...'; video viral

"What a game… even I can’t take such a sensational finish at this age! Boy, what great sixes by young Naseem Shah… I was part of the team when Javed Miandad hit that last ball six… 26 years later today I witnessed two last over sixes… sensational stuff," tweeted Wasim Akram.

Netizens were quick to spot the error in Wasim's tweet. This is how Twitter reacted to the error in Wasim Akram's tweet after Naseem Shah's six

"To be honest, the dressing room was very tense. The team was walking in and out of the dressing room. Excellent with the way Naseem Shah finished it off. Sharjah is always low-scoring, and Mujeeb and Rashid Khan are two of the best bowlers. We just wanted to take the match deep. The way we started with the ball was excellent. In our batting, we didn't execute our plans very well, but Naseem was outstanding. At the back of my mind, I have seen Naseem play like this earlier, and I had the belief in him. This moment reminds me of Javed Miandad's six. We would like to continue this momentum and not repeat our mistakes. Every day is a different day, and we would like to take it day by day," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan have their final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday, which has become inconsequential as both teams have qualified for the final that will be played on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim akram naseem shah
wasim akram naseem shah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out