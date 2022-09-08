Wasim Akram trolled for error in tweet comparing Naseem Shah's last-over sixes to Javed Miandad's

Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes, when 11 runs were needed in the last over against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match at Sharjah, brought fond memories for noted current and former Pakistan cricketers. It was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who first recalled the legendary Javed Miandad's last-over six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup at the same venue and soon after, the likes of Wasim Akram also joined in. Miandad, who smashed an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls, hit Chetan Sharma's last delivery for a six over long on when four runs were required off the final delivery to win the match for Pakistan.

On Thursday, the match didn't go to the last ball but the excitement was pretty much similar as Pakistan were nine down. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled two full tosses which were deposited over long-off in identical fashion by Naseem Shah to snatch a famous victory for Pakistan. The narrow took them to the final and knocked both Afghanistan and India out of Asia Cup 2022.

After the match, Wasim took to Twitter to congratulate Naseem Shah and recalled the memories of Javed Miandad's famous last-ball six against India. The former Pakistan captain, however, was subjected to trolls as he got the year wrong. In his tweet, Wasim mentioned that the Miandad six was 26 years ago but in reality, it was 36 years ago in 1986.

"What a game… even I can’t take such a sensational finish at this age! Boy, what great sixes by young Naseem Shah… I was part of the team when Javed Miandad hit that last ball six… 26 years later today I witnessed two last over sixes… sensational stuff," tweeted Wasim Akram.

Netizens were quick to spot the error in Wasim's tweet. This is how Twitter reacted to the error in Wasim Akram's tweet after Naseem Shah's six

"To be honest, the dressing room was very tense. The team was walking in and out of the dressing room. Excellent with the way Naseem Shah finished it off. Sharjah is always low-scoring, and Mujeeb and Rashid Khan are two of the best bowlers. We just wanted to take the match deep. The way we started with the ball was excellent. In our batting, we didn't execute our plans very well, but Naseem was outstanding. At the back of my mind, I have seen Naseem play like this earlier, and I had the belief in him. This moment reminds me of Javed Miandad's six. We would like to continue this momentum and not repeat our mistakes. Every day is a different day, and we would like to take it day by day," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan have their final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Friday, which has become inconsequential as both teams have qualified for the final that will be played on Sunday.

