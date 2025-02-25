Wasim Akram blown away by Abhishek Sharma's 'zabardast' knock in wholesome Dubai chat: 'Have to continue for 30 years'

It was a star-studded affair at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday for the blockbuster Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. From former cricketers of both countries to the current crop of players, including injured Jasprit Bumrah, all were present to witness another edition of the epic rivalry. India star Abhishek Sharma was also present at the venue, whose video went viral on social media as he ran into Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. Wasim Akram met Abhishek Sharma in Dubai during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match

The former fast bowler praised the youngster, saying he had watched his recent knock in Wankhede, where he had scored a century against England. Akram then advised Abhishek to continue playing the same way for the next 30 years and wished him all the best in that wholesome chat.

“I saw the innings, Zabardast! Keep it up. This is only the start, you have to continue for 30 years. That should be your plan. So, head down and focus. Keep it up and all the best,” Akram said.

Abhishek smashed a record 135 off just 54 balls as India beat England by 150 runs in the fifth and final game of the series. It was his second T20I century, which saw him move up a whopping 38 places to go second in the ICC rankings for men's T20I batters.

India make the semifinal

For the third time in a row, India have reached the knockout stage of a Champions Trophy. They beat Bangladesh in their tournament opener last week in Dubai before taking down Pakistan by six wickets at the same venue on Sunday. India have yet to complete their group-stage campaign as they take on table-toppers New Zealand on March 2.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy. The defending champions lost their opener against the Back Caps by 60 runs in Karachi last week, before India left them on the brink of elimination. The eventual exit was confirmed on Monday night after New Zealand beat Bangladesh to confirm their semifinal berth.