Wasim Akram calls out ‘social media’ peddlers for manufacturing Jadeja-Dhoni rift: ‘If he has a problem…’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lived up to the reputation of being the heavyweights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lifted their fifth trophy in the latest edition, which concluded last week. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain curtailed finale to accomplish the feat and it was star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who emerged as the match-winner.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with MS Dhoni after picking a wicket during IPL 2023 encounter(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 10 required off the final two deliveries, Jadeja hit Mohit Sharma for a six and then wrapped the contest with a four. Following the epic show Jadeja and Dhoni shared a special moment, which took no time to go viral on social media, and the all-rounder also dedicated the win to his skipper.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram also weighed in on the subject and urged people to stay away from such information, especially with social media being so prevalent these days.

“In today’s age of social media, someone sits at home, writes a news and it becomes viral. I don’t know for how many years Jadeja has been playing for CSK. Dhoni has been backing and giving him confidence. He has been captaining Jadeja for so many years. Why will Jadeja have a rift with him?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Knowing Dhoni, if he has a problem, he will speak to Jadeja and sort things out. Jadeja also admitted that the backing of his captain was behind his performances. This is called leading from the front. Both of them deserve praise," Akram noted during an interaction with Sportskeeda.

If we look back at the season, Jadeja did create a bit of a stir as he continuously expressed dissatisfaction on the treatment he received from fans. Not only Jadeja, but his wife, who was present in the stands for the finale also came out in support of her husband on numerous occasions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON