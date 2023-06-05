Yash Dayal faces wrath for spreading 'hate', issues statement after deleting controversial Instagram story

Yash Dayal, who was in the news for getting smashed for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh during IPL 2023, has attracted a huge controversy after the Gujarat Titans pacer posted a highly sensitive story on Instagram. Dayal shared an Instagram Story about the Shahbad Dairy murder case, in which a 16-year-old girl Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times before being bludgeoned with a cement slab by the accused Sahil Khan, eventually killing the victim on the spot. Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal has landed in some serious trouble. (Twitter)

After landing in troubled waters, Dayal deleted the story and offered a clarification calling the activity a 'mistake'. Dayal wrote, "Guys, apologies for the story. It was just posted by mistake, please don't spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each and every community and society," on his Instagram story after deleting the previous post. That however, did not stop fans from lashing out at Dayal, accusing him of spreading hate.

Yash Dayal lost 8 kgs after Rinku assault

Dayal played 5 matches for GT in IPL 2023 picking up two wickets. As per captain Hardik Pandya, the left-armer fell ill and lost 6-8 kgs after Rinku's onslaught in the KKR game. He never played a game for GT again this season, a stark contrast to his nine appearances and 11 wickets last year.

"I can't confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," Hardik had said when enquired about Dayal during a post-match show on Star Sports.

Yash Dayal's mother had stopped eating

That wasn't it. A report stated that Dayal's mother Radha, was inconsolable and even stopped eating. "They (GT unit) made him sit in the centre and consoled him. Later, there was naach-gaana (dance, music) they spent some light moments with him. He [Yash] told me that somehow the ball was slipping out and he was not having a proper grip on the night as he missed his yorkers. Even he tried a slower one from the back of his hand that too was smashed," Chandrapal had told PTI.

Chandrapal revealed he had a pep talk with son Yash after his horrific outing against Rinku and KKR. "Ghabraana nahi (Don't get scared). I then said: 'This is not some new thing in cricket. Bowlers getting hit. It has happened to big bowlers. Just do hard work, see where you made mistakes, but remember this is not the first time it has happened in cricket. Big players like Malinga, Stuart Broad have gone through the situation'," he said.

