close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / ‘Don’t hold press conferences’: Wasim Akram drops cheeky advice for Hafeez and Co. in lead-up to AUS vs PAK series

‘Don’t hold press conferences’: Wasim Akram drops cheeky advice for Hafeez and Co. in lead-up to AUS vs PAK series

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Dec 04, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Wasim Akram issued a noteworthy statement about Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz ahead of 1st Test between Pakistan and Australia.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram regaled his fans with a special message for the newly appointed office bearers at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a disastrous ICC World Cup campaign in India. Champions in the 1992 edition of the 50-over spectacle, Babar Azam's Pakistan failed to seal their berth in the last four of the ICC event. Under the leadership of Babar, Pakistan finished fifth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings.

Wasim Akram shared a special message for Hafeez and Co. ahead of the Australia Test series(AFP)
Wasim Akram shared a special message for Hafeez and Co. ahead of the Australia Test series(AFP)

Following a shipwreck of a World Cup campaign in India, Pakistan's top-ranked batter Babar stepped down from the leadership role. While PCB announced Shaheen Afridi as the leader of the T20I side, Babar was replaced by Shan Masood, who is set to lead Pakistan in its first away series after the 2023 World Cup. The apex cricket board of Pakistan also roped in former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as the head coach and team director.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Ashish Nehra picks IPL star as standout performer for India in Australia T20Is: 'He had to play different role'

Hafeez will serve the Babar-starrer side as their head coach in Australia and New Zealand. The PCB also appointed former pacer Wahab Riaz as the head of the selection committee in November. The ex-fast bowler selected the Test squad for Pakistan's three-match series in Australia. The Green Army will also play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand after touring Australia. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former Pakistan captain Akram confirmed the arrival of the Pakistani side for the Australia series. In his noteworthy message for Hafeez and Co., the legendary fast bowler has urged the Pakistani think tank to avoid holding press conferences.

'Don’t hold press conferences'

Akram also requested fans to give the PCB office bearers at least 12 months to prove their appointments. "Pakistan team has reached Australia and I wish them all the best for the Test series. Mohammad Hafeez has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board as team director and Wahab Riaz has taken over as chief selector. Kamran Akmal and all others. These are present cricketers. This is their time and let's give them at least one year to prove themselves. And one more advice, don’t hold press conferences every three minutes. Stick to your decisions and be brave," Wasim said.

Hafeez and Masood were a part of the selection committee that named Pakistan's squad for the Australia series. A day after Riaz added tainted ex-cricketer Salman Butt to the national selection panel, the chief selector opted to reverse his decision. "The decision to appoint Salman Butt was under consideration and after a thorough review, it has been decided he will not be appointed as a consultant member," PCB said in a statement.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out