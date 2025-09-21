Wasim Akram fumes, questions third umpire after controversial call seals Fakhar Zaman's fate: 'No conclusive evidence'

India and Pakistan matches are never short of drama. The ongoing contest between the two teams has not been an exception. With all the ‘no-handshake’ row for the last week, now the attention has shifted to a third umpire call in the game. File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)

Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistan pacer, did not shy away from expressing his unhappiness over the decision that saw the back of opener Fakhar Zaman in the game. It was a catch claimed by Sanju Samson that was referred to the third umpire. It looked like the ball had grassed before going into the gloves of the keeper. There was no conclusive evidence of it being a clean catch and yet it was ruled in favor of the Indian side. This is what troubled Akram.

While commenting on the game in the next over, Akram did not mince his words as he said, “The umpire should have checked more angles. If there is no conclusive evidence, then the benefit of the doubt should go to the batter.”

Controversial decision by third umpire

Coming to how the incident unfolded, Pakistan were invited to bat first in the game after India won the toss. In what was a tactical change, the management sent Fakhar Zaman to bat with Sahibzada Farhan. Saim Ayub, who was seen opening the innings so far, was demoted to number three. This could be due to the fact that Ayub has flopped to get off the mark in the tournament so far.

All said and done, the change worked wonders for Pakistan. Zaman came out with intent and took down India’s best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, in the first over he faced. His style of batting and decisive shot-making put India on the back foot and laid the foundation for Pakistan to post a big total. It was evident that the southpaw’s wicket would be crucial in deciding the fate of the game.

On the third delivery of the third over, Hardik Pandya bowled a slowish ball that was angled away from the batter. Fakhar pushed at it and got an outside edge. The ball was dying down as it went to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. Samson grabbed the ball and claimed the catch. However, to the naked eye, it looked like the ball had grassed. Even when the third umpire was referred, the replays gave the same vibe. However, the umpire gave the decision in favor of India. This was a crucial moment in the game and could be a turning point, the reason it irked a legend like Wasim Akram.