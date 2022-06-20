‘Some things will stay the same’: Wasim Akram reacts after knocking Michael Atherton stumps with classic yorker - Watch

Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who was hailed as the king of swing during his playing days, took the fans down the memory lane during a charity event dedicated to late Australian cricketer Shane Warne. The cricket match featured some of the greatest talents the sports has ever seen.

Apart from Akram, West Indies great Brian Lara, former England women captain Charlotte Edwards, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Michael Atherton, Neil Johnson, commentator Mark Nicholas and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale also took part in the event. Two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Llyod donned umpiring duties.

Akram during the contest knocked Atherton stumps with a classic inswinging yorker, a video of which was shared by Cricket District on Twitter. The former Pakistan international also reacted to the video and tweeted: "Sorry @Athersmike we might get older, but some things will stay the same!”

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

Akram celebrated the wicket in his trademark style and in a friendly gesture also patted the bat of former England captain after dismissing him with a crushing yorker. Atherton too was seen smiling while taking the walk back to the pavilion. The duo have played against each other during the 1990s while serving their national duties. They have also shared the same dressing room while playing for English county side Lancashire.

Akram, who is considered as one of the deadliest custodian in terms of swing, scalped a total of 414 Test wickets in his illustrious career. He picked 502 wickets in ODIs, which at present stands as the second-most in the history of the format.

