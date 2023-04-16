Wasim Akram reiterates 'Virat Kohli' statement in reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's slump amid IPL 2023

Currently in poor form, Suryakumar Yadav has been under immense pressure in IPL 2023. The 32-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' latest outing, and has only managed 16 runs in three matches this season. Against Delhi in particular, his form was well reflected as he got dismissed by Mukesh Kumar. Receiving a short delivery, he could only clip it straight to the fielder at fine leg for a catch. He was also in poor form during India's three-match ODI series against Australia and registered three golden ducks. Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.(AFP)

Delhi had set a target of 173 runs for MI, and Rohit Sharma and Co. reached 173/4 in 20 overs. Rohit played a crucial knock for MI, hammering 65 runs off 45 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma clobbered 41 off 29 balls. Mukesh Kumar was in good bowling form for DC and bagged two wickets. Initially, DC were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs, with Axar Patel and David Warner grabbing half-centuries. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff scalped three dismissals each for MI, Riley Meredith took two wickets.

Also Read | IPL: Happily flunking the loyalty test

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram came to Suryakumar's rescue and said every batter goes through such a phase. The former Pakistan player had also said something about Kohli ahead of India's match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year. Kohli was in poor form before the tournament and Akram had said to Star Sports, "He is extraordinary. He is averaging 50-plus in all formats, he is still fit as a fiddle, he is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad and like they say, form is temporary, class is forever. That is Virat Kohli. I am sure he will come back and score runs. I hope he doesn't come back against Pakistan, but he will make a comeback."

Similarly, he came to Suryakumar's support and stated, "Look, he (Suryakumar Yadav) is a great player and everyone is aware of it. A batsman cannot be out of form because if you are out of form then you tend to defend the first two deliveries and don't go after hitting. With Suryakumar, the form is temporary and class is permanent. I understand he faced problems in the One-Days but no worries as the batsman goes through such a phase."

"Here, the team management will have to back him and tell him you are our match-winner. I am sure that guy has the ability to win the game on his own and will win one game which will look like an unbelievable performance", he further added.

MI are currently ninth in the 10-team standings, registering two points in three matches, packed with a win and two defeats. For their next match, they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON