'Cricket ki ismey baat kya hai?': Wasim Akram snaps at fan for 'random' question on Rizwan amid T20 World Cup

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Wasim Akram lashed out at a fan, who asked a 'random' question about Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

From launching a scathing attack on Babar Azam to making a sensational revelation about his cocaine addiction, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has garnered the attention of netizens with his explosive remarks during the World Cup season. Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in world cricket, former Pakistan skipper Akram recently lashed out at a fan for asking a ridiculous question about wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

During a discussion on a Pakistani channel, pace ace Akram shared his views about the Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of their must-win clash against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan skipper also responded to a couple of fan queries in the same segment. Interestingly, Akram was greatly astonished by a bizarre question from a Pakistani fan.

ALSO READ: Watch: No-ball and free-hit. Wicketkeeper's schoolboy error on final ball restarts Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe thriller at WC

“Why Mohammad Rizwan keeps wearing the lip balm when not even a single player from any other country is wearing it?,” the anchor asked Akram on the Pakistani sports show - The Pavillion. Baffled by the query, Akram was quick to school the fan on air for asking the unusual question about the Pakistani wicketkeeper. “This is such a random question. It doesn't even...cricket ki ismey baat kya hai? (Does it even count as a cricket question?) I can't answer this crap,” Akram responded.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Akram had questioned Babar's captaincy credentials following Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat to Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by registering a famous 1-run win over the Babar-led side on Thursday. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan have lost back-to-back matches in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup.

With two defeats in two matches, Babar-led Pakistan are winless in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The Green Army is only above the Netherlands in the Super 12 Group 2 standings. Pakistan will have to win all of its remaining group matches to stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

