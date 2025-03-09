Menu Explore
Wasim Jaffer hangs ‘Nimbu-Mirchi’ after Michael Vaughan's surprising Champions Trophy final prediction

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Jaffer quoted Vaughan's tweet on CT final and posted a photograph of 'Nimbu-Mirchi'. A combination of lemons and chillies is believed to ward off evil spirits

During their playing days, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan were rivals on the cricket field. But they are more than that on social media now. The former India opener and the former England don't hold back in taking potshots at each other, keeping cricket fans across the globe entertained. As India took on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Jaffer and Vaughan were it again.

Wasim Jaffer; Michael Vaughan(File)
Wasim Jaffer; Michael Vaughan(File)

Less than two hours before the start of the final, Vaughan picked India as the out-and-out favourite to win the Champions Trophy, calling them "far too strong". "India to win today .. Far too strong in skill .. #Championstrophy," the former England batter wrote on X.

Jaffer was quick to take note of that. He quoted Vaughan's tweet and posted a photograph of 'Nimbu-Mirchi'. A combination of lemons and chillies is believed to ward off evil spirits and negative energy. It is also known as a nazar battu, which means "warder of the evil eye".

History of Jaffer and Vaughan's banter

Jaffer basically did not want Vaughan's comment to jinx India's chance at lifting the Champions Trophy after 12 years.

Jaffer and Vaughan go back a long way. The duo have played five Tests against each other. In one of them in 2002, Vaughan dismissed Jaffer once, which the former England captain often reminded him of during their countless social media banters.

India and New Zealand locked in mouthwatering final

India and New Zealand are squaring off in a Champions Trophy after 25 years. The last time these two sides met in Nairobi, New Zealand came out on top to lift their maiden ICC trophy. This time, however, experts believe India has the advantage because of the conditions in Dubai, India's familiarity with it - they have played all their matches at the same venue - and the fantastic set of individuals they have to exploit the conditions.

India beat New Zealand in a group-stage match at the same venue last week.

New Zealand got off to a flying start after captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. Rachin Ravindra and Will Young got stuck into India's new ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. India skipper Rohit Sharma quickly turned to spinner Varun Chakarvarthy, who provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Young for 15. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav then gave New Zealand body blows by removing Ravindra (37) and Kane Williamson (11).

India went into the final with an unchanged XI. New Zealand, on the other hand, were forced to make one change as Matt Henry was ruled out with an injury he picked up in the semi-final.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
