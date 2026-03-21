Wasim Jaffer reflects on his first meeting with Hardik Pandya after being named as his idol: ‘Very nice of him’

Speaking on his Instagram profile, Jaffer said: "The first time I met him was during the 2014 or 2015 Ranji season. Mumbai were playing Baroda in Baroda. Irfan (Pathan), Yusuf (Pathan), and Munaf (Patel) were playing in the opposition team. I was not playing that match because I was injured, but I traveled with the team.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Hardik, Jaffer cast his mind back to when he met the young Baroda cricketer for the first time, during a Ranji Trophy campaign when Pandya was still an exciting prospect for the future rather than the elite superstar he is now.

Hardik Pandya’s connection and appreciation of Wasim Jaffer came to the fore again this week, as the Indian all-rounder named the legendary Indian batter as his idol in the world of cricket at the Naman Awards. Jaffer represented India only 33 times, but it was on the domestic circuit that he made his name, hammering nearly 20,000 First Class runs in a career which lasted 25 years.

A moment of good fortune, too – Jaffer’s presence in Vadodara ensured that he could be present at a dinner hosted by Irfan Pathan, where the Pandya brothers were also in attendance, and gave Hardik the chance to meet his cricket idol.

“I remember that we went to Irfan's house for dinner, and that is when I met Hardik and Krunal for the first time,” said Jaffer. "Irfan told me, 'Meet Hardik, he is going to play very soon.’ And I think he was picked by the Mumbai Indians that season itself.”

Jaffer full of gratitude for Hardik Hardik’s talent as a fast-bowling all-rounder has definitely set him apart in terms of Indian cricketers, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t happy to take his chance to meet one of his favourite players. Jaffer recounted that first meeting: “Irfan told me that he is a big fan of mine. Hardik himself said, 'Main aapki batting bahut dekhta hoon aur mujhe bahut apka khelne ka andaz pasand hai (I watch your batting a lot and I really like the way you play).’”

For Jaffer, that first meeting presents a memorable moment, an occasion he can go back and look on fondly. His connection to Pandya and the fact that he has been able to play something of a role in his career is a matter of pride, and he was thankful towards the all-rounder for consistently being willing to give Jaffer his flowers.

“It's very nice of him that he still takes my name in front of big stars. And that is why there has been so much news about who Wasim Jaffer is,” reflected Jaffer. “People keep hearing other names very often, but they might not remember Wasim Jaffer because I made a name for myself in First-Class cricket.”