Wasim Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe India pitches and bowlers
There is no stopping Wasim Jaffer. The former India opener, whose almost every tweet is now nothing short of an internet sensation, entertains cricket fans with his selection of memes describing various cricketing events, particularly during India's matches.
Jaffer's latest tweet was about Indian pitches and the Indian bowling unit. To describe that Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj can perform well on any surface, Jaffer shared a screenshot of what appeared to be of a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV.
“It looks a dry surface conducive for spin. Ash and Jaddu will be unplayable. Boom, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Siraj will cause havoc with reverse swing as ball will get scuffed up after 3 overs. Team India's bowling attack suitable for all conditions,” Jaffer tweeted.
The pitch for the second Test in Chennai was in the news after a few former England cricketers and fans deemed it as unfit for Test cricket as it offered assistance to the spinners from Day 1 of the Test match.
England were bowled out for 134 and 164 as India registered their biggest win against England (in terms of runs) by 317 runs to draw level in the series.
While former England cricketers like Michael Vaughan came down heavily on the nature of the Chennai pitch, the likes of Shane Warne was among those who believed if two Indian batsmen – Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin – can score centuries on the same track, then it can’t be referred as poor.
India opener Rohit Sharma scored 161 in India’s first innings whereas Ashwin, coming in to bat at No.7 in the second innings, slammed his fifth Test hundred as India scored more than 600 hundred runs on that same surface.
With the series now locked at 1-1, India and England will take on each other in the third Test, which will also mark the first-ever day-night pink-ball affair between the two sides in the world’s largest cricket stadium – in terms of capacity – in Ahmedabad.
IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of ₹20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
