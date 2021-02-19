IND USA
Wasim Jaffer shared a grab from Nasa TV to describe India bowlers
Wasim Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe India pitches and bowlers

Wasim Jaffer's latest tweet was about Indian pitches and the Indian bowling unit. To describe that Indian bowlers Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, and Siraj can perform well on any surface, Jaffer shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:28 PM IST

There is no stopping Wasim Jaffer. The former India opener, whose almost every tweet is now nothing short of an internet sensation, entertains cricket fans with his selection of memes describing various cricketing events, particularly during India's matches.

Jaffer's latest tweet was about Indian pitches and the Indian bowling unit. To describe that Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj can perform well on any surface, Jaffer shared a screenshot of what appeared to be of a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV.

“It looks a dry surface conducive for spin. Ash and Jaddu will be unplayable. Boom, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Siraj will cause havoc with reverse swing as ball will get scuffed up after 3 overs. Team India's bowling attack suitable for all conditions,” Jaffer tweeted.


The pitch for the second Test in Chennai was in the news after a few former England cricketers and fans deemed it as unfit for Test cricket as it offered assistance to the spinners from Day 1 of the Test match.

England were bowled out for 134 and 164 as India registered their biggest win against England (in terms of runs) by 317 runs to draw level in the series.

While former England cricketers like Michael Vaughan came down heavily on the nature of the Chennai pitch, the likes of Shane Warne was among those who believed if two Indian batsmen – Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin – can score centuries on the same track, then it can’t be referred as poor.

India opener Rohit Sharma scored 161 in India’s first innings whereas Ashwin, coming in to bat at No.7 in the second innings, slammed his fifth Test hundred as India scored more than 600 hundred runs on that same surface.

With the series now locked at 1-1, India and England will take on each other in the third Test, which will also mark the first-ever day-night pink-ball affair between the two sides in the world’s largest cricket stadium – in terms of capacity – in Ahmedabad.

