Watch: Aaron Finch's unexpected reaction after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Australia captain with freak yorker in 2nd T20I

One of the most spectacular scenes in a sporting event or matches are acts of sportsmanship, which tend to stand out in a contest even more than the achievements and the rewards. The second T20I between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur had witnessed a similar from Australia captain Aaron Finch after he was dismissed by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a deadly yorker and the video of it had immediately gone viral all over the internet.

It happened in the fifth over of Australia's innings in Nagpur when Bumrah, although had failed to nail that perfect yorker, had managed to that low full toss delivery to sneak through the bat and pads to rattle against the leg stump. Finch was the danger man for India as he had already clobbered four boundaries and a six in his 15-ball 31 for Australia and Bumrah had managed to dismiss him in what was his first wicket since coming back from the injury that had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. But more than the dismissal, it was Finch's act that stood out as he had applauded the India pacer for his deadly yoker in his comeback game.

Speaking about the match, Finch's 31, followed by Matthew Wade's breathtaking 20-ball 43* laced with four boundaries and three sixes helped Australia set a mighty target of 91 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series which was reduced to an eight-over contest owing to wet outfield.

In response, India openers got the team off to a blazing start with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sticthing a 39-run stand in 17 balls before Adam Zampa's triple whammy reduced India to 4 down in quick time. Rohit however continued the momentum with his unbeaten 20-ball 46, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes before Dinesh Karthik gave the perfect finishing touch.

India won by six wickets in Nagpur and has now pushed for the decider in Hyderabad next week.

