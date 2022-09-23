Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reply stumps Murali Kartik after his ‘0-1 down’ question ahead of India vs Australia 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav came up with a masterful reply to former India cricketer Murali Kartik's question about what is the feeling in the dressing room after losing the series opener against Australia in Mohali. India lost the match by four wickets on Tuesday despite putting on 208 runs on the board as surprise opener Cameron Green and wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade played blinders with the bat to take Australia home in 19.2 overs in front of a jam-packed crowd. Ahead of the second T20I at Nagpur, Suryakumar was interviewed by Kartik even as the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

Here is how the conversation unfolded between Suryakumar Yadav and Murali Kartik in Nagpur.

Murali Kartik: "You are up against the World Champions, you are 1-0 down. What's the story?"

Suryakumar Yadav: "1-1 tonight?"

Murali Karthik: "Good stuff, that's the spirit, go well tonight."

In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar also talked about his batting and said he prefers the No.4 spot. "It has been an amazing journey. Wonderful ride till now and am working hard for everything. I have enjoyed batting everywhere but number four is perfect for me. It helps me control the game. I enjoy batting when the pressure is high, I like to bat at 4," the right-handed attacking batter said.

"Most important challenge in Australia would be for us to be smart with our shot selection. Everything else remains the same," he said when asked about the challenge of playing in Australian conditions in the World Cup next month.

"We have not sat down to discuss the bowling performance genuinely but as you saw in the last game, the match went to the last over and there was a lot of dew. The Aussies also batted beautifully, credit to them. We are trying our best," he said.

India, sans Bumrah, put up a shoddy performance as they failed to defend 208 in the series opener, with the pacers going for 150 runs.

However, Suryakumar came out in defence of the bowlers.

"Actually after the last game, we didn't have any discussion but as you have seen last day the match went on long and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them, they kept attacking, we are trying our best," he said.

In his comeback match, Harshal Patel conceded 49 runs for no wicket, which included a 22-run 18th over.Asked if Harshal's variations are becoming predictable, Suryakumar said: "He is very deceptive. I don't bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him and also Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhai is also difficult to decipher...

"But Harshal's slower balls and his different variations are really deceptive and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of doubt should be allowed."

