Watch: AB de Villiers reacts to incredible fan-made video of him batting left-handed; fans say 'can watch this all day'

  • AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter account to respond to a fan-made video of the South African star batting as a left-hander.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers(Twitter)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 05:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former South Africa star AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. With a rare ability to adjust smoothly with the demands of all three formats of the game, de Villiers boasts of a 50+ average in Tests and ODIs, and ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 135. Moreover, his stint in the Indian Premier League is considered to be one of the best among all batters in the tournament's history; de Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches at a staggering strike rate of 151.69.

The South Africa had announced his international retirement in 2018, and hung his boots from all forms of the game including the IPL last year. Ahead of this season's edition, a host of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans had urged de Villiers to reconsider the decision as well. Even as the right-handed batter has remained away from action for nearly a year, the fans continue to shower their love on the South African.

Over the past few days, a trend on social media platform Twitter has gone viral where fans post a compilation of their favourite batters playing from opposite angle. For example, a right-handed batter playing as a left-handed and vice-versa. Earlier this week, a fan also posted a similar video of AB de Villiers, that went viral on the platform.

Watch:

In fact, the former South African superstar also took note of the video and had a two-word reply to the tweet:

The former South African cricketer had announced a sudden international retirement in 2018, merely a year before the World Cup. There were significant speculations over his potential return to the Proteas side ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2019, as well as the T20 World Cup last year; however, it was confirmed on both occasions that the batter won't be making a return.

ab de villiers
