Watch: Absolute confusion as 4 NZ fielders run for catch but no one makes an attempt; Trent Boult's reaction sums it up

New Zealand registered a cruising 48-run win over Bangladesh in the tri-nation series on Wednesday to secure a berth in the final of the tournament. The side, led by Tim Southee, put on a strong score of 208/5 in 20 overs before restricting Bangladesh to 160/7. Shakib Al Hasan top scored for the side with 70 off just 44 deliveries, but it wasn't enough for the visitors even as a rather interesting incident took place in only the first over of the innings, which resulted in a lifeline for Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The left-handed batter charged down the track against New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who pitched the delivery slightly back. Struggling to adjust with the length, Shanto swung his bat rather aimlessly and found a top edge soaring high. While it seemed Devon Conway had called for the catch, he stopped in the pursuit for the game and the ball fell with four New Zealand fielders including Boult remaining static.

Also read: Mohammed Shami announces Australia departure for T20 World Cup with Instagram post, Irfan Pathan, Kaif react

The left-arm pacer was left furious with Conway as the players were in disbelief over the fielding lapse. Conway later made an apologetic gesture towards his teamates.

Watch:

Earlier, Shakib walked in at number four and made his intentions very clear as the batter danced down the wicket on the very first ball and smash a powerful boundary. The left-hander shared a 43-run stand with Soumya Sarkar in just 21 balls taking Bangladesh to 90/2 after the end of 10 overs.

Sarkar played some fascinating shots to help the captain in Bangladesh's pursuit of the massive target before being dismissed by Milne for 23 runs off 16 balls.

Afif Hossain did not trouble the hosts much as he was sent back to the pavilion in by Bracewell in the 12th over, handing him his second wicket. Bangladesh kept losing wickets and fell short by 48 runs in the end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON