Watch: Ahmedabad crowd goes berserk at MS Dhoni cameo during King's 'Maan meri jaan' song ahead of IPL 2023 final

The IPL 2023 final is finally happening. After relentless rain in Ahmedabad throughout Sunday evening delayed the toss and subsequently washed out the game, pushing it to the Reserve Day, the toss finally took place on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni opting to bowl first against defending champions Gujarat Titans. But ahead of the start of the blockbuster summit clash, IPL organised a small closing ceremony where singer King presented with few of his notable hits. And one of the them made fans emotional as it featured Dhoni in a cameo role. (CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final)

MS Dhoni

King was the sole performer at the closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. One of his songs on Monday included his hit number, ‘Maan meri jaan’. And as he was going through the words, "Tu maan meri jaan, main tujhe jaane na dunga, main tujhko apni baahon mein chupanke rakhunga", the camera caught Dhoni warming up for the big final and the moment sent fans into overdrive.

The reason behind fans getting emotional about that moment is because the IPL 2023 final is believed to be Dhoni's last appearance in the tournament. And this has been despite the fact that no one from CSK has confirmed the fact and they too remain hopeful that Dhoni returns next year for the 2024 season. In fact, even Dhoni has left world cricket guessing with no indirect answers although he has been asked point blank in the topic.

CSK have won the toss and Dhoni opted to bowl first keeping in mind the possibility of rain interrupting the game later on Monday.

"Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing," he said after winning the toss.

Both sides remained unchanged for the final. CSK are chasing a record-equalling fifth title while GT are hoping to become the second team after Chennai to successfully defend the crown.

