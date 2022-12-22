Home / Cricket / Watch: Australia Women pay tribute to ‘special tour to India’ after 4-1 series win

Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:01 PM IST

After the series got concluded, the visitors paid a tribute to hosts India on Thursday, by sharing glimpses from their tour of the country.

ByHT Sports Desk

Australia Women routed hosts India Women by 54 runs in the fifth T20I of the five-match T20I series. The visitors thus claimed the series 4-1 with Team India winning only the second T20I through super over. The No.1 team in the world, Australia once again proved why they are the best in the business as they overcame the situation of playing in alien conditions amid huge home crowd support for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

After the series got concluded, the visitors paid a tribute to hosts India on Thursday, by sharing glimpses from their tour of the country. In a video shared on Twitter, the official handle of Australian Women's Cricket Team posted "It's not every day you get to play cricket for Australia, in India! Sights and sounds from a special tour to India #INDvAUS". The post soon got viral on the platform and you can watch it here.

Meanwhile Australia's Beth Mooney emerged as the highest run-getter in the series as she scored 205 runs in five matches at an incredible average of 68.33 which included two half-centuries. Player of the series awards was given to Ashleigh Gardner who hit 115 runs in three innings at an average of 57.50 and also took seven wickets which was the joint highest wicket haul in the series.

For India, opener Shafali Verma scored the highest runs in the series as she amassed 140 runs in five matches with 52 being her highest score. Among bowlers, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the most successful as she scalped six wickets in five matches.

The series was a part of Team India's preparations for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023 which will start from February 10, 2023. India women will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

