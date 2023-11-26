Watch: Babar Azam hilariously charges at Mohammad Rizwan with a bat after Pakistan WK attempts Bairstow-like run out

After a dismal ODI World Cup campaign, Pakistan underwent a captaincy overhaul last week with Babar Azam stepping down as skipper in all formats; while Shan Masood was named the captain in Tests, Shaheen Afridi took over the leadership role in T20Is. The board is yet to announce an ODI captain and there is no urgency for the same, as Pakistan aren't scheduled to play in fifty-over format anytime soon. Next month, the side will return to action in Tests when it takes on Australia Down Under in a three-match series, marking the beginning of a new era in Pakistan cricket. Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan(X)

Babar continues to remain a part of the squad and ahead of the side's tour to Australia, a video of the side's practice game went viral where the former Pakistan skipper could be seen sharing a light moment with Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper. In the video, Babar could be seen casually walking out of his crease after the delivery is bowled, and Rizwan funnily aims at the stumps. The wicketkeeper's throw finds the stumps and he appeals for a run out.

As Rizwan continues to insist on his appeal, Babar charges behind the wicketkeeper with a bat and chases him hilariously, as the umpire puts the bails back on the stumps.

Interestingly, a similar incident had happened during the Ashes series as well, when Alex Carey hit the stumps after Jonny Bairstow left his crease after the delivery. The Australians persisted with their appeal and Bairstow was eventually adjudged out, much to the dismay of England players and fans.

Pakistan's Test series against Australia marks their return to the format after over four months, having last faced Sri Lanka during an away series in July. The newly-appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz had announced the travelling squad for the Australia Tests last week, while Mohammad Hafeez will be the side's coach.

Australia are currently in India for the five-match T20I series; the side had lifted the World Cup on Sunday (November 19), beating Rohit Sharma's men in the final.