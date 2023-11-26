close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Mumbai will make Hardik…': Srikkanth dishes out bold prediction for Rohit amid MI's trade talks with GT

'Mumbai will make Hardik…': Srikkanth dishes out bold prediction for Rohit amid MI's trade talks with GT

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels Rohit Sharma will be a key figure even if Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya joins Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2024.

After rewriting history with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to make a blockbuster return to Mumbai Indians (MI). Pandya's glorious stint as the leader of the GT franchise is reportedly coming to an end before the start of IPL 2024. According to multiple reports, Pandya will part ways with GT for a return to Mumbai, a place where it all began for the white-ball maverick.

Hardik Pandya is set to return to Mumbai Indians in all-cash trade(IPL-BCCI)
Hardik Pandya is set to return to Mumbai Indians in all-cash trade(IPL-BCCI)

India's captain in the shortest format of the game, Pandya plied his trade with Mumbai Indians for seven IPL seasons. Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians prior to the 2022 season. Leading Gujarat Titans in their debut season, local hero Pandya propelled GT to a memorable title triumph last year. Under his leadership, Gujarat Titans also contested the final of the IPL 2023 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: 'Waqar Younis told him to bowl…': Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Team India star's life-changing moment

Five-time winners Mumbai are ready to pay Gujarat Titans 15 crore to acquire the services of their captain Pandya in an all-cash deal. Speaking about the transfer talks between the two teams ahead of the deadline day, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that Pandya will be a huge bonus for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2024.

'Why Gujarat Titans are releasing their captain?'

"Yes, it's a huge surprise. But then, it's a fantastic addition for Mumbai Indians. MI only made Mumbai Indians. I can't forget Hardik hitting those sixes against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Yes, MI needed an all-rounder. When it comes to trading, you might have a lot of questions. You might ask 'Why Gujarat Titans are releasing their captain?'. Maybe they are looking at it as a business. Yes, it's a huge surprise because he was their captain when they won the title and reached the final," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

Talking about Rohit's camaraderie with Hardik, the former India batter opined that Mumbai will name Pandya as the next captain of the MI franchise. However, Srikkanth also observed that Rohit will remain an integral part of the Mumbai Indians. The 36-year-old batter has guided MI to five IPL crowns. India captain Rohit has played 243 matches in the world's richest T20 league.

'Mumbai Indians will make Hardik Pandya the captain'

“No no (not the end for Rohit). It's about a smooth transition. It happened between Sachin and Rohit. Now it's time for Rohit to Hardik. It's going to be a smooth transition. At the end of the day, Rohit and Hardik share a wonderful relationship. Obviously, they will make Hardik Pandya the captain. Rohit Sharma will be a key figure and ensure a smooth transition. You need a smooth transition to avoid hiccups in the team,” Srikkanth explained.

In order to accommodate Pandya, MI are likely to release Jofra Archer ( 8 crore) and Cameroon Green ( 17.5 crore) from their squad. All IPL teams will receive an additional INR 5 crore for the mini-auction. Mumbai were left with INR 0.05 crore in its purse after the previous auction. "Look at what Dhoni did with India. There was a smooth transition between him and Kohli. It was a fantastic transition. Yes, Dhoni also played under Kohli. It will be like Guru-Shishya. Yes, Hardik will be leading the team, Rohit will be there. It will be a smooth transition like Dhoni and Kohli in the Indian team," he added.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out