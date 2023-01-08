Home / Cricket / Watch: Babar Azam's furious one-line reply to reporter's 'do you think you should leave Test captaincy' question in PC

Published on Jan 08, 2023 06:53 PM IST

Babar Azam had a blunt response when a reporter asked if the former should leave Test captaincy after another winless home series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam(YouTube)
Pakistan will return to action on Monday when the side takes on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will be aiming to make a strong comeback after the Test series ended in a stalemate. The Pakistan skipper is facing growing pressure over his captaincy after the side failed to win a single Test at home in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, and will be eyeing a quick recovery when the side returns to limited-overs action against the Kiwis.

However, even as the side dons the coloured jersey, Babar continues to face tough questions in the press conference. Ahead of the 1st ODI, Babar was asked by a reporter if he should acquit the captaincy role in the longest format of the game. Justifiably, the Pakistan skipper had a blunt one-line reply.

“You're on your way to become one of the batting greats. But players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Saeed Anwar… they were great batters but couldn't be great captains. We couldn't win a single Test in 8 attempts on home soil, do you think you should leave Test captaincy so that your target to become one of the greatest batters of the game becomes more easy?” the reporter asked.

Babar, who was visibly displeased with the question, even interrupted the reporter and said that Test matches are over, and reiterated the remark once the question was complete.

“We are playing white ball cricket right now, Tests are over. If you have any question on white-ball series, you ask that,” said Babar bluntly.

Pakistan are out of reckoning for a place in the final of the World Test Championship, currently standing a dismal seventh with four wins in 14 matches. While Australia remain first with 75.56 percentage points, India are currently second (58.93 percentage points); both sides will take part in a four-match Test series next month which is likely to put a seal on the finalists for this WTC cycle in June.

