Watch: Ben Stokes awestruck, applauds Jasprit Bumrah after pacer ends England skipper's knock with tremendous delivery

England captain Ben Stokes produced a fighting knock during the first innings of the opening Test against India, as he smashed 70 on a tricky surface in Hyderabad. The visitors, opting to bat, had made a solid start as they cruised past 50 without losing a wicket; however, the introduction of India's frontline spinners kickstarted troubles for the English side. The side then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals when Ben Stokes joined at 6 following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. Ben Stokes was dismissed on 70 for England's final wicket of the first innings in Hyderabad Test(X)

Stokes took charge as the middle and lower-order batters failed to revive the English innings, playing a key role in the side breaching the 200-run mark. He reached his fifty with a six off Jadeja and put together key stands with debutant Tom Hartley (23) and Mark Wood (11).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

But paceman Jasprit Bumrah eventually bowled the skipper out as the final wicket shortly after Tea. Stokes had looked threatening as he frustrated Rohit Sharma with timely boundaries and singles off the final ball in the partnership with no.11 batter Jack Leach. During the 65th over of the innings, Stokes, facing Bumrah, aimed at playing out the over, but the bowler foiled his plans with a clever delivery.

Bumrah seamed the ball sharply away from length, and Stokes, who had stepped out of the crease, was forced to move leg side as he followed the ball's trajectory. The seam movement, however, beat Stokes comprehensively as the ball went past his outside edge, crashing the stumps.

Even Stokes appreciated the delivery from Bumrah as the latter boasted a smile.

Watch:

For India, it was largely a spin show as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Axar Patel also picked two. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a couple as India bowled the visitors out for 246. Mohammed Siraj was the only wicketless bowler in the Indian innings; he only bowled four overs, conceding 28 runs.

Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat in Hyderabad.