Watch: Bishop, Gavaskar stupefied; MI dugout in shock as Shubman destroys eliminator hero Madhwal with 3 colossal sixes

Shubman Gill produced an absolute masterclass in power-hitting on Friday night, as he smashed a century off just 49 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of 2023 Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans opener made an incredible acceleration after scoring his half-century off 32 deliveries, hitting the next fifty in just 17 balls as he smashed nine sixes en route to his third ton in the season. Shubman Gill(IPL)

While Shubman smashed all Titans bowlers around the park, one of his most destructive overs came against Akash Madhwal – MI's hero in the side's eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. In the 12th over of the innings, Shubman smashed the right-arm pacer for three mammoth sixes, leaving the entire MI dugout in absolute shock.

The commentators on-air were also astonished at Gill's incredible hitting; Kevin Pietersen called the innings “special,” while Ian Bishop, after one of the sixes in the over, said that the knock from Gill was “magnificence personified.”

Sunil Gavaskar was also in awe of the innings from Gill, calling it “absolute class.”

Watch the sixes:

En route the knock, Gill also reached 800 runs for the season, and currently holds the Orange Cap. The Titans opener will likely retain the Orange Cap at the end of the season as well, as the closest to Gill among the teams still remaining in the edition is Devon Conway of the Chennai Super Kings, who has 625 runs to his name with one game remaining.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans brought in Josh Little and Sai Sudarshan in place of Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande. Piyush Chawla struck the opening breakthrough right after the Powerplay when he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 18, but Shubman brought the Titans right back into the game, wreaking havoc on the Titans bowlers.

