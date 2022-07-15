Watch: CSK send fans into frenzy with video of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina's 'reunion' during India vs England 2nd ODI

In a moment which will certainly make long-time Chennai Super Kings fans smile, two legends of the franchise and former India stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were spotted enjoying the second ODI at Lord's together on Thursday, July 14. Dhoni and Raina, affectionately known by the Chennai faithful as ‘Thala’ and ‘Chinna Thala’ for their instrumental role at the helm of CSK for over a decade, were seen sitting together in portions throughout the match, and CSK's Twitter handle has now shared a video where the two of them step out of their car and into Lord's, with a backing track to go with it.

Raina had earlier posted a picture with Dhoni at Lord's on Instagram, standing arm-in-arm and smiling for the camera as they enjoyed the match at the iconic Lord's.

CSK captioned their video "The reunion of brothers!", which shows just how significant their relationship with one another is, seen as the leader and his right-hand man throughout their shared careers.

Dhoni captained Raina for a long spell of time at both CSK and for the Indian team, as Raina remains the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL all-time, and also became the first Indian batter to score a century in T20Is.

Dhoni and Raina represent an era of success for the Chennai-based team, with the most number of appearances in the IPL finals and the second-most number of IPL trophies. They also won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy with India, Raina being a trusted lieutenant for Dhoni in the middle order, and also capable of bowling part-time spin if required to.

Needless to say, the hearts of CSK fans but also cricket fans worldwide would have warmed at the sight of these two icons of the game together, and although they couldn't witness India seal a victory at Lord's, they will be hoping they can enjoy a series victory in the decisive third game in Manchester on Sunday.

