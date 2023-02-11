Watch: David Warner fumes, Steve Smith reacts as DRS shows 'umpires call' in India's favour

Rohit Sharma-led Team India lived up to the expectations of fans as they eked a commanding win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur. The hosts wrapped the proceedings well inside three days and won the contest by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Batting first Australia (177/10) were completely outplayed by the attack led by Ravindra Jadeja, who completed a fifer in his first outing since returning from injury. Rohit Sharma then went to slam a ton, while all-rounders Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) to power India to 400, handing the hosts a solid lead of 223 runs.

Ashwin then ran through the Australian batting in the second innings as they were packed for 91. Ashwin, who had scalped three wickets in the first innings, picked five in the second. David Warner was one of Ashwin's victim in the second innings, however, the southpaw was not very impressed with the call.

Warner was trapped LBW for 10 as he tried to play a slider from Ashwin on backfoot. The batter failed to make any connection as the ball thud his pads, with the impact being around the middle and leg stump and umpire didn't have any hesitation raising his fingers.

However, unsatisfied with the decision Warner opted for a review and TV replay confirmed that the impact was on the line and the ball was clipping the leg stump as the umpires' call went into Ashwin's favour.

Warner appeared completely dejected with the outcome, as he shook his head multiple times while walking back and was in total disbelief when the replays showed to be clipping the leg stump. Here is the video:

This was the 11th time Warner was dismissed by Ashwin in Tests, which is the joint most Ashwin has dismissed a batter alongside Ben Stokes.

Smith, who was batting alongside Warner at the moment, finished as the highest run-scorer from the Australian side. He stood firm at one end as Australia kept losing wickets. Smith eventually returned unbeaten on 25.

