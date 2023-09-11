Watch: Fan leaves Babar Azam irritated with selfie requests, Pakistan captain then gives him an earful

The India vs Pakistan encounters in the ongoing Asia Cup has been marred with rain. The group stage encounter between the arch rivals produced no result after a washout, and we almost witnessed similar scenes in the Super 4 clash as the match was pushed into the reserve day. The play was scheduled to start at 3:00 pm but rain once again forced a delay before action finally resumed at 4:40 pm. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4)

A screenshot of the viral video

While rain has majorly headlined the proceedings, a video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, reportedly from Sunday, has also taken internet by storm. In the video Babar can be seen losing his cool at a fan, who appears to be a volunteer, leaving the Pakistan captain irritated with multiple selfie requests.

Babar initially obliged but lost his cool after the fan's persistent efforts to click more, leaving the cricketer irked. The captain, who also looked a bit furious, gave the fan an earful.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time fans witnessed angry reactions from Babar. He was also seen “scolding” pacer Haris Rauf on Sunday after the pacer forced Babar to opt for a DRS, after a LBW appeal against KL Rahul. However, Babar felt the ball was traveling over the stumps.

The incident took place right before rain interrupted the proceedings, which also brought an end to play.

Action starts on reserved day

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have resumed action on the reserve day as India look to pile as many runs in the 25.5 overs left in Indian innings. India were batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain halted the proceedings. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start, stitching 122 runs for the opening wicket after being invited to bat first.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi then pulled things back for Pakistan as they dismissed both Rohit and Gill in quick succession. Both the openers departed after completing their respective half-centuries. Kohli and Rahul then joined the proceedings but the play stopped even before they could settle in the middle.

Meanwhile, the duo have resumed action on a stong note and have kept the scoreboard moving at a good rate. They have already added over 100 runs for the third wicket and will hope to inflict more damage and lay a perfect platform for the finishers to explode.

Earlier, Pakistan made a strong caught-behind appeal against Kohli, which was given not-out. The team then opted for a review but DRS confirmed that the ball had brushed Kohli's thighs before settling in Mohammad Rizwan's gloves.

Pakistan also took a strong hit as their bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the contest. The ex-South Africa pacer said that it was precautionary measure with the World Cup approaching.

"He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs," said Morkel.

