Watch: Fuming Mishra throws the ball after brilliant caught and bowled, then gives death stare during SRH vs LSG tie

ByHT Sports Desk
May 13, 2023 05:18 PM IST

IPL 2023: Amit Mishra took a stunning wicket vs SRH, dismissing opener Anmolpreet Singh.

Amit Mishra has become a key figure for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, and the veteran spinner has justified his selection with reliable displays. The former India star joined LSG for 50 lakhs, and his vast experience has proven to be crucial.

Amit Mishra celebrates his dismissal.(Twitter)
Amit Mishra celebrates his dismissal.(Twitter)

In his IPL career, Mishra has taken 381 wickets in 153 matches until LSG's encounter vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, he has taken 173 wickets in 161 matches and is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition's history. His IPL career economy stands at 7.36, and he also has an average of 23.78.

Also Read | 'India will go the 2007 route': Shastri's colossal 'Hardik Pandya' verdict, makes massive prediction on Kohli, Rohit

He showcased his class once again in Match 58 of IPL 2023, dismissing Anmolpreet Singh with a stunning delivery. In the ninth over of the first innings, Mishra sent a full delivery, on off. Anmolpreet went down the track to guide it to long on but got a leading edge back to the bowler for a catch! The PBKS opener departed for 36 runs off 27 balls, including seven fours. Mishra’s celebration was also epic as he gave a death stare after catching the ball.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

LSG are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table and will be eyeing a win against SRH. In 11 matches, LSG have bagged five wins and five defeats. A win will be crucial with the race of playoffs intensifying and LSG have two more matches remaining after the clash vs SRH.

Speaking ahead of Match 58, LSG's Quinton de Kock, who hasn't featured much this season, said, "It's hard, I didn't play for quite a while. Scoring some runs was nice, still disappointed with the outcome of the game. No matter how many runs you score. It's about keeping things simple and handling the pressure as much as we can. That's pretty much it, just focussing on our strengths and we need to play smart cricket. I don't warm-up much, the sun heats us up anyway. Just need to keep the body moving. I don't really mind what we do (bat first or bowl first)."

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

ipl ipl top players amit mishra lucknow super giants sunrisers hyderabad
