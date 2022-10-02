Watch: Snake found on field during 2nd IND vs SA T20I, ground-staff catch and take it away. Rahul’s reaction priceless

With India facing South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series in Guwahati, a snake was found at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred after the seventh over and the ground staff carried the snake out of the field, much to the amusement of the KL Rahul, whose reaction was priceless. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Here is the video:

This incident is also one of the most bizarre instances to bring a match to halt. In the past, there have been other strange instances too. During a Test match between India and New Zealand in Napier in 2019, the game was stopped due to excessive sunlight. Also in 2017, a car circled around the pitch during a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi and the fixture was stopped. Meanwhile, a Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh also had a strange halt, with Lunch getting delayed by 10 minutes after caterers entrusted to bring food for the visitors failed to reach on time.

The hosts have currently reached 94/0 in nine overs, with KL Rahul (47*) and Rohit Sharma (42*) batting. Ahead of the match, captain Rohit said, “Yes (Would have fielded as well). Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten (speaking of a series win) these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game.”

"Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team."

The hosts won the first T20I by eight wickets on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 107, India raced to 110 for two in 16.4 overs, with KL Rahul smacking an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 56 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also slammed an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 33 balls.

Initially, a knock of 41 runs off 35 balls by Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa reach 106 for eight in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was in top form and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel bagged two wickets each.

