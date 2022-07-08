Watch: Hardik Pandya's fiery celebration after bagging two wickets in one over in 1st T20I vs England

Hardik Pandya started off with a loosener that Dawid Malan square cut for a boundary. In the next five deliveries, England were rocked with two quick blows with Hardik being the wrecker-in-chief during the Twenty20 series opener at Southampton. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder exacted revenge on Malan, who perished on the very next ball, and then removed Liam Livingstone for a nought. In his attempt to scoop it towards fine leg, Livingstone ended up feathering it to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps. Also Read | 'Each time Dhoni hit the ball, it went further and further': Sri Lanka legend recalls 'stunning knock' as MSD turns 41

Pandya was on cloud nine – roaring in delight – after bagging his second wicket in the same over. His double-strike left England in a disarray at 29 for three in the fifth over. Pandya then nabbed Jason Roy, who was caught at third man after a thick edge. The Indian removed Sam Curran to return excellent figures of 4/33 in his full quota of four overs.

Back to back wickets for @hardikpandya7, Liam Livingstone gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bgBTtBWJb7 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

Chasing 199 for the win, England's innings folded for 148 in 19.3 overs as India emerged winners by 50 runs in the first T20 International.

Earlier, Pandya shone with the bat as well. He notched up his first T20I half-century, helping India score at a brisk pace in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma (24 off 14 balls), Deepak Hooda (33 0ff 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) also chipped in with notable contributions.

Pandya's blistering 33-ball 51 powered India to 198 for eight after they elected to bat first. The 28-year-old also became only the fourth player from full member nations to score a fifty and take four wickets in a T20I match.

Pandya was struggling with persistent back injury issues over a couple of years. He may have put on a stellar show since his return to competitive cricket with the IPL, but the all-rounder's focus remains on giving his 100 per cent instead of thinking about the future.

"Right now, I am not thinking much about what we will be playing in the future. I want to make sure that I am available for as many games as possible for India," Hardik told the media after India's win.

“This is a white-ball season, big World Cups are coming, and the focus is more on white-ball. I now believe that the more I play white-ball cricket for India this season, it's good. When the opportunity to play Test comes, definitely... but only time will tell what I should play and what I shouldn't. But now I am focusing on giving 100 per cent whenever I can”

"I would want to give equal importance to both performances (Batting and bowling) because that 50 was also important. We lost wickets but at the same time, we kept the momentum and posted a respectable total," he added.

