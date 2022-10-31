Home / Cricket / Watch: Haris Rauf’s heartwarming message to Bas de Leede after injuring batter with bouncer during PAK-NED T20 WC clash

cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:26 AM IST

After Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 win vs Netherlands, Haris Rauf was spotted exchanging some words with Bas de Leede, who suffered an injury during the match.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, when they defeated Netherlands by six wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Chasing a target of 92 runs, Pakistan reached 95 for four in 13.5 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan hammering 49 runs off 39 balls. During the match, pacer Haris Rauf perfectly laid down Pakistan's intentions of getting back on track with a nasty bouncer, which injured batter Bas de Leede.

On the fifth delivery of the six over during the first innings, Haris sent a short delivery, whose bounce surprised the batter and he got hit on the helmet. The opposition players and physio immediately rushed to check on him and there was also a cut on his cheek. De Leede had to depart for the dugout, and Netherlands had to announce Logan van Beek as their concussion substitute.

After the match, the duo were spotted exchanging some warm words. "I was ready to walk back out there", the Dutch cricketer said to Rauf.

"Hope for your speedy recovery. Come back stronger and hit long sixes again", Rauf replied.

The ICC posted a video of the conversation on Twitter and captioned it as, "'You'll come back stronger!' Watch the great camaraderie off the field between Haris Rauf and Bas de Leede despite a fiery contest on the pitch".

Here is the video:

Despite bouncing back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, Pakistan's path to the knockouts got tougher with South Africa defeating India in Perth on Sunday. South Africa are currently on top of Group 2 with five points from three games, followed by India (four points from three matches). Bangladesh are third (four points from three fixtures), followed by Zimbabwe in fourth place (three points from three games). Meanwhile, Pakistan are fifth (two points from three games) and Netherlands are bottom of the standings with zero points from three matches.

    HT Sports Desk

