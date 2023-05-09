Watch: How Ishan Kishan convinced Rohit Sharma to go for DRS for Kohli's dismissal; RCB star left in disbelief

Virat Kohli loves to play against Mumbai Indians and at the Wankhede. Heading into the IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, Kohli had 851 runs to his name in 31 matches against MI in IPL, the third most among batters in the tournament history. The former RCB captain has also been in a stunning form in the ongoing tournament with 419 runs in 19 innings with six fifty-plus scores, the most in 2023. Mumbai Indians hence needed a good plan and a bit of conviction to deny the RCB star a big score in the crucial Wankhede knock. And with Rohit Sharma's ploy with left-arm pace and Ishan Kishan's advise for DRS, MI got Kohli out in the fifth ball of the match. (MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023)

How Ishan convinced Rohit for DRS to remove Kohli in MI vs RCB tie

Kohli's struggle against left-arm pace is secret to none. In the ongoing IPL 2023, he has already been dismissed twice before by the variety - by RR's Trent Boult and Akash Singh of CSK. MI hence used their weapon in Jason Behrendorff in the first over.

The 33-year-old got beaten twice in the first two balls, before that same delivery, which swung across the line caught a faint outside edge. It was a regulation catch for wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and he started celebrating instantly. Mumbai Indians appealed, but the umpire did not pay heed to it.

Ishan then signalled Rohit to go for the DRS and the skipper without hesitation went for it. The replay showed spike in the UltraEdge as Kohli went back to the pavilion scoring just 1 off four balls. He was left in sheer disbelief after the dismissal as he looked on at the replay from the dressing room.

Watch the video here…

This was the fourth time Kohli has been dismissed inside the powerplay in IPL 2023 and three of those came against left-arm pacers.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. They made only one change in their line-up - replaced Jofra Archer, who had left the camp for England in bid to reciver from his injury ahead of Ashes, with Chris Jordan. RCB made one change as well - Vyshak in for Karn Sharma.

