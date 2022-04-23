Watch: In between Pant, Amre's theatrics, this is what transpired between Chahal and Kuldeep

Drama unfolded in the final over of the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), when the Capitals' dugout Delhi registered their protest over an umpiring decision in the final over. DC needed 36 off the final over and their hopes of an unlikely victory were fanned when Rovman Powell clobbered fellow West Indies cricketer Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries. The third six came off a high full toss from the left-arm fast bowler and the on-field umpires ruled the delivery was not above the waist and did not call a no-ball, which would have given Delhi an extra run and a free-hit on the next ball. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Delhi dugout appeared upset that the on-field officials did not seek help from the television umpire to check the height of the delivery with captain Rishabh Pant seen waving to his two batters to leave the field. Later, DC coach Pravin Amre also ran onto the field to have a word with the on-field umpire over the decision.

Interestingly, while the fans and commentators were reacting negatively to DC's controversial behavior, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a separate discussion near the pitch. In a video, Chahal could be seen asking Kuldeep to return to the non-striker's position and the duo had an animated conversation, with Chahal funnily pushing Kuldeep back to the pitch as well.

Watch:

Pant was fined his entire match fee for his conduct while Amre received a one-match ban alongside a 100% fine, the IPL organisers said on Saturday. Delhi all-rounder Shardul Thakur was also fined 50% of his match fee.

"It wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right," Pant said at the presentation when asked about his move to send Amre to talk to the umpires on the field. “It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it.”