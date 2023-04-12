Home / Cricket / Watch: Ishan Kishan gets Kohli rerun from Rohit after horrible mix-up, MI skipper distraught after bizarre call

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 12, 2023 07:49 AM IST

A terrible mix-up between Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma saw the left-handed batter, in a way, sacrifice his wicket in DC vs MI IPL 2023 match.

Mumbai Indians finally put the W against their name in the IPL 2023 when they clinched a humdinger of a win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. In another last-ball finish, the Australian pair of Tim David and Cameron Green held their nerves and scampered through for a double to get MI off the mark on the points-table. Chasing 173 to win, MI were off the blocks with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan adding a whirlwind 71 in 7.2 overs. Rohit returned to form with his first IPL fifty in 24 innings, while Ishan looked like a million bucks as well. Had MI not gotten the kind of start they did, the outcome of the match could have been totally different.

Rohit Sharma was left gutted. (Screengrab.)

However, Ishan's dismissal was an unfortunate one. A terrible mix up between him and captain Rohit saw the left-handed batter, in a way, sacrifice his wicket. And since it was the captain's call, there wasn't much he could do about it. Ishan tapped a ball from Lalit Yadav just square of him, but before he could even make up his mind, Rohit took off from the non-striker's end, leaving Kishan no chance but to respond. The only problem was that Ishan reacted too late and was run out by quite a fair margin.

Knowing he was helpless at that stage, Ishan kept running after the dismissal eventually on his way into the dugout. Rohit, who was off in a flash, forcing Ishan to go for it, was left gutted with his call as she slapped the bat on his pads and was later seen upset at his own decision. He realised that it wasn't the greatest of calls and could well have been avoided.

Watch the video of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's mix-up below:

Something similar happened earlier this year during an ODI between India and New Zealand. Back then, it was Virat Kohli who was guilty of a dubious call against Ishan Kishan. The only difference back then was the manner of run out. Ishan and Kohli were both seen running towards the same end, but since Virat reached the crease early, it was Ishan who had to depart. The two shared a cold moment when Ishan crossed Kohli on his way to the change room, and while there was no such incident here, Ishan was definitely not impressed.

Kishan began his innings in blistering style smashing Mustafizur Rahman for three fours in his first over. The second ball was drilled down the ground with immense force, while the next was simply glided through the vacant area between slips and gully. The fourth ball was once again pitched fuller, to which Ishan's eyes lit and he went over the in-field. He smacked six overs in all and appeared the most fluent in a long time.

