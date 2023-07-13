Watch: Ishan Kishan heard instructing Virat Kohli, sledges West Indies batter in sensational stump-mic compilation

Team India fielded two debutants in the first Test of the series against West Indies on Wednesday, with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan receiving Test caps. While Yashasvi took over Shubman Gill's opening role – with the latter being shifted to no.3 spot – Ishan replaced KS Bharat, who kept for the side in the World Test Championship final last month. Ishan Kishan made his Test debut against the West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday(Twitter)

Ishan's first bit of experience behind the wickets in the longest format of the game was largely successful, as the wicketkeeper took two catches including one keeping for Ravindra Jadeja. The keeper isn't among the quiet ones behind the stumps, and kept motivating the bowlers, shouting instructions, and occasionally attempting at disrupting the batter's concentration.

A user on Twitter compiled a footage of Ishan's stump-mic chattering. At one point, he could be heard asking Virat Kohli (standing at slip) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (silly point) to move a little straighter. In another, he was visibly surprised with Ashwin's sharp turn away from the batter.

Ishan has already represented India in both white-ball formats and made his way into the Test team following Rishabh Pant's unfortunate accident in December last year. The 24-year-old star received his maiden Test call-up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February earlier this year, but didn't play a Test as KS Bharat kept wickets in all four matches.

Ishan was also with the side during the WTC Final as a reserve wicketkeeper.

The left-handed player is one of the regulars in the Indian T20I team, and is currently second-choice to KL Rahul in the fifty-over squad. With Rahul currently injured, Ishan is set to compete with Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper's role in the West Indies ODIs.

India enjoyed a dominant outing on Day 1 of the Test in Dominica, bowling out the hosts for merely 150 before ending the day at 80/0. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma (30*), looked promising as he remained unbeaten on 40 off 73 balls. Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin stood out with his 33rd five-wicket haul, registering figures of 5/60.

