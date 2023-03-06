Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues' epic bhangra moves on 'Rang De Basanti' leave fans in frenzy during RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match

Jemimah Rodrigues was in great form during Delhi Capitals' (DC) WPL 2023 opener vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with the India star carrying on with her T20 World Cup form. The swashbuckling batter initially smacked an unbeaten knock of 22 runs off 15 balls, packed with three fours, to take Delhi to 223/2 in 20 overs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Then the 22-year-old put in a confident fielding display as DC restricted RCB to 163/8 in 20 overs, to seal a 60-run victory.

During RCB's run chase, Jemimah also showed her lighter side, which generally keeps her social media followers hooked. She was caught on camera entertaining the crowd with a quick dance near the boundary ropes. While dancing, she showed some epic bhangra moves to a famous song from Bollywood movie ‘Rang De Basanti’.

A fan recorded Jemimah's dance and posted it on Twitter, which the cricketer also retweeted. Here is the video:

After the match, Delhi captain Meg Lanning revealed that it was a 'lot of fun' to play in the venue. "It was a lot of fun, great venue to play at and the crowd was amazing. Great atmosphere. We were thinking about bowling but we weren't too concerned about batting. Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time", she said.

"That's the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn't have otherwise played with. We felt like it was a good score but it was such a good wicket so we knew we had to bowl well. It's great to begin the tournament with a win", she further added.

Jemimah put on a good show in the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, where she registered 129 runs in five matches and was one of the crucial players for India, but couldn't prevent a semi-final defeat vs Australia. Also, she was the fifth-most expensive player during the WPL auction last month with Delhi dishing out ₹2.2 crore for her.

