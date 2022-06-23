Watch: Double-bounce delivery lands outside the pitch, Jos Buttler hits it for six anyway

The ODI series between England and the Netherlands was always going to be a lopsided one and the world champions didn't hold back with their batting prowess against the minnows. Jos Buttler, who stood in as captain for the injured Eoin Morgan in the third Test, was at the forefront of the carnage, ending the series as the joint highest run scorer with teammate Phil Salt. (Also Read | 'If you can't perform, don't expect people to stay quiet': Kapil Dev 'pained' by 'big player' Virat Kohli's poor form)

Buttler scored an unbeaten 86 off 64 balls on Thursday, hitting the winning runs for England with an almost nonchalant shot for a six down the ground off the first ball of the 31st over. It was his fifth six of the day and three of the rest came in the 29th over alone bowled by Paul van Meekeren. One of those came off a ball that reached him after taking two bounces, with the second one landing outside the pitch down the leg side.

Instead of letting the ball run down for a no-ball, Buttler chased after it and smashed it over deep square leg. It was a no ball and Buttler hit the free hit for six as well.

Earlier, Buttler scored an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes as England scored a record 498/4 in the first ODI of the series.

England completed a 3-0 drubbing of the Netherlands by winning the last match of their ODI series by eight wickets on Wednesday despite the absence of injured captain Eoin Morgan.

The Dutch collapsed to 244 all out after an encouraging start to their innings and Jason Roy's unbeaten century helped England polish off their run chase with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Roy struck 15 fours in his 101 -- his 10th ODI century -- and Jos Buttler also tucked into the Dutch attack, ending the match with a huge six into the trees to finish on 86 not out.

Another enthusiastic crowd at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen had watched half centuries by Max O'Dowd (50), Bas de Leede (56) and Scott Edwards (64) help the Dutch reach 203-3.

But David Willey took three wickets to mop up the tail having also removed opener Vikram Singh.

