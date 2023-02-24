Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Kitna achha strike rate chahiye aapko?' - Babar irked with reporter's question on 58-ball 75* innings in PSL

Published on Feb 24, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Babar Azam snapped at a reporter after the latter questioned him on his strike rate during Peshawar Zalmi's match against Islamabad United in PSL.

Babar Azam(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Peshawar Zalmi faced a six-wicket defeat in the Pakistan Super League match against Islamabad United on Thursday. The Babar Azam-led side posted 156/8 in 20 overs, with the captain top-scoring (75) after a batting-order collapse which saw the Zalmi going from 76/0 to 99/5 within the space of 28 deliveries. Consequently, even after an electrifying start, Babar – who stuck at the other end – had to play the anchor role as he remained unbeaten, facing 58 deliveries.

Islamabad United, however, chased down the total with over five overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 62 off 31 deliveries, while Rassie van der Dussen (42) and Shadab Khan (28*) steered United to victory in the game.

Following Zalmi's defeat, Babar Azam's strike rate was once again the focus on social media, and in the press conference, he was asked about whether he could've played more aggressively. However, the Zalmi skipper snapped at the journalist with a counter question.

“Kitna achha chahiye aapko? (How much do you want?),” Babar asked the reporter in reference to the strike rate.

“200,” the reporter replied.

300 kar lein aap. (Why don't you just say 300!)," replied Babar, leaving the other reporters in splits.

When reporter clarified that he is not doubting Babar skills and that the question was solely on the strike rate issues, Babar explained that it was difficult to steer the momentum after a series of wickets midway through the innings.

“See, you try. People keep saying things. My strike rate in the first 10 overs was nearly 160. But when you lose 5-6 wickets back to back, you don't try to take your strike rate to 200. You have to build a partnership then. That is what I tried to do,” Babar said.

“You always try to carry the momentum forward, you don't try to break it down. It only happens when wickets fall. My plan was to build a partnership with (Dasun) Shanaka, take it to the 15th over and then take charge. So, justifiably, the strike rate would go down,” Babar further said.

