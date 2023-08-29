Watch: Kohli takes over as umpire, then turns coach before dispatching Siraj for nonchalant six as India conclude camp

Team India's five-day training camp in Alur, Bengaluru concluded on Tuesday with some highly encouraging scenes emerging. Barring KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal, India's squad of 17 looks fresh, determined and most importantly, fully fit. While not many are privy to the exact details as to what has transpired in the camp due to limited media access, the BCCI on Tuesday offered a glimpse into how things have panned out. Virat Kohli was versatile as ever.(BCCI/Screengrab)

A short clip covered plenty of positives for India – from Jasprit Bumrah bowling full steam to Virat Kohli's many roles. Captain Rohit Sharma hitting the strides while Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer were all seen flexing their muscles. Even Rahul, despite not having attained 100 percent fitness, looked in nice touch with the bat and while keeping wicket. With India's Asia Cup 2023 opener just four days away, coach Rahul Dravid wrapped up 'really fruitful 4-5 days at the camp'.

Watch the video below:

However, another video shared by Star Sports on their show 'Follow the Blues', captured some really interesting footages. In the three nets that were set up for batters to skill it out for a 10-minute drill, Rohit Sharma was the first to get in the groove, followed by Shubman Gill and then Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli was one of the last guys to join and the reason is a rather interesting one. The sight that stood out among others was Kohli performing multiple roles when Gill was batting. He first walked and took the umpire's position next to coach Rahul Dravid who was already observing the youngster as he faced Mohammed Shami.

Here is the video of Kohli and Gill's intense chat:

After Gill went through the watchful eyes of Kohli and Dravid, the former India captain then took the youngster under his wings and engaged in a long conversation. Gill was all ears to whatever it was that Kohli was muttering as the conversation went long. Kohli's seriousness was visible in his eyes and body language, which even for once, didn't flinch. The conversation between the 'King' and 'Prince' went on for good 10 minutes before it was Kohli's turn to bat in the nets where he looked in smashing form, smoking Siraj for what would have been a six in any ground. What exactly did he tell Gill is not known and probably never will be – even coach Dravid did not address the incident – but it was heartening to see a senior in Kohli spending time with Gill nonetheless.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON